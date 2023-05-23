News & Insights

Target to remove some LBGTQ merchandise after facing customer backlash

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

May 23, 2023 — 06:14 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

By Siddharth Cavale

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Target is making some "adjustments" to its LGBTQ merchandise, including pulling some product from stores, after facing customer backlash, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The criticism has been widespread," Target spokesperson Kayla Castaneda told Reuters. "Folks are reaching out with feedback .. and while are some are sharing it with constructive criticism, they disagree with product decisions that we made," she added.

One of the LGBTQ brands being pulled is Abprallen, which makes T-shirts, sweaters and bags, Castaneda said.

Its British designer, Eric Carnell, has come under social media scrutiny for designing merchandise with images of pentagrams, horned skulls and other Satanic products. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; Cell: +1 646-288-4330;)) Keywords: TARGET MERCHANDISE/PRIDE (URGENT)

