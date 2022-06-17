Target To Host 'Target Deal Days Sale' From July 11 To 13

(RTTNews) - The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based department store chain Target Corp. (TGT) announced that it will be hosting its biggest Target Deal Days sales event from July 11 to 13, exclusively on Target.com and the Target app.

The annual Target Deal Days sale will feature deals across every category at Target, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys. No membership fee is required, the company stated.

This fourth iteration of the annual Target Deal Days sale event will feature deals on Target-exclusive owned brands including Good & Gather, heyday, Threshold and A New Day, as well as top national brands like Apple and Disney.

The press release previewed discounts of up to $70 on Apple products, 50% off on select apparel and accessories for the family, up to 50% off select top tech and headphones, and hundreds of toys, up to 40% off kitchen appliances, and up to 35% off floor care products. Also, the deals include spend $50 on food and beverage, get $10 Target GiftCard with same-day services offer.

Customers will also be able to stack savings by joining Target Circle, the retailer's free loyalty program, and use their Target RedCard for an extra 5% off all Target Deal Days purchases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.