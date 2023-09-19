News & Insights

US Markets
TGT

Target to hire 100,000 workers, start holiday promotions in October

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

September 19, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds Mastercard data in paragraph 3 and comment in paragraph 8

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Target TGT.N said on Tuesday it would hire nearly 100,000 employees for the holiday season, a number that has been consistent over the last two years, and offer discounts as early as October to attract inflation-weary shoppers.

Strained consumer spending and lingering worries over the U.S. economy are expected to hit the crucial shopping season, where sales are projected to grow at nearly half the pace as last year, according to research firms.

A Mastercard MA.N report on Tuesday showed U.S. retail sales could rise 3.7% for the period beginning November through Dec. 24, compared with the 7.6% growth seen in 2022.

In 2022, Amazon.comAMZN.Ohad announced plans to hire 150,000 employees across its operations for the holiday season, while retail bellwether WalmartWMT.N had said it would add 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles.

Macy's said on Monday it would hire more than 38,000 full and part-time seasonal workers, fewer than the 41,000 workers it had announced to hire in 2022.

In a bid to draw shoppers, Target said it would start offering items under $25 across categories including apparel, home goods, and essentials and was hosting a "Deal of the Day" program starting October.

The program is its response to similar shopping events at retail giants such as Amazon, which is kicking off its second Prime Day for the year on Oct. 10-11, and Best Buy BBY.N, which is having a flash 48-hour sale on those days.

"With numerous choices and tightening budgets, you can anticipate shoppers to be increasingly selective and value-focused," said Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard.

US holiday sales set for slowest year since 2018 as consumers turn frugal - report

FACTBOX-U.S. retailers unveil hiring plans ahead of holiday shopping season

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Anil D'Silva)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
MA
AMZN
WMT
BBY
BBWI
M

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.