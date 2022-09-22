US Markets
Target to hire 100,000 holiday workers, offer deals earlier

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Target Corp said on Thursday it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season and start offering festive deals earlier than ever as it gears up for the critical shopping period in the middle of a slowing economy.

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Target Corp TGT.N said on Thursday it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season and start offering festive deals earlier than ever as it gears up for the critical shopping period in the middle of a slowing economy.

The big-box retailer had hired 100,000 workers for last year's holiday season, which was marked by tight labor supply.

Target said it would run its first set of holiday savings deals from Oct. 6 to 8, as analysts say consumers' stretched wallets, due to inflation, is creating a sense of urgency to find discounts.

The announcement comes a day after rival Walmart Inc WMT.N announced plans to add 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles. A year back, Walmart had said it would hire 150,000 workers for mostly full-time positions.

