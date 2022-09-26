Target (TGT) Unveils Holiday Deals, To Hire 100,000 Associates

As the festive season is approaching, retailers are busily expanding their omni-channel capabilities, enhancing store operations, announcing holiday deals with greater savings and boosting guests’ experience. Treading the same path, Target Corporation TGT rolled out exclusive deals with higher savings to make the holiday season more delightful for its guests. In addition, TGT looks to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team executives to aid guests with easy shopping and seamless service throughout the season.



We note that the savings offer will be available from Oct 6-8 with the Target Deal Days, offering shoppers the earliest access ever to the holiday deals on necessary and everyday items. In the Target Deal Days, shoppers can multiple deals online and across the stores during this event without any membership fee to shop. They can get items from these deals and everyday low prices all the season long.



Additionally, guests can avail more savings through Target Circle and apply a more 5% discount on the entire purchases with their Target RedCard. In addition, Target's buy now, pay later options give guests the flexibility to pay at their own pace. TGT’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee will be stretched from Oct 6 to Dec 24. This denotes that guests have the option of shopping earlier and if the price of that item falls later in the season, Target will match the price for customers’ benefit.



Customers can shop everything on their holiday lists from TGT’s wider array of owned and national brands at exciting values. Through Target’s unique shop-in-shop experiences with Disney, Levi's, Ulta Beauty and Apple, guests can avail iconic brands, all in one place, in-store or online. Apart from the festive food and beverages, they will find apparel, gifts, home décor and entertaining options.



Guests can conveniently avail Target's same-day services throughout the holiday season. Within 10 miles of a Target store, they can get last-minute toys, decor and entertaining essentials via free Order Pickup and Drive Up orders in only two hours with no required purchase. Guests can opt for Same-Day Delivery with Shipt as well.

What’s More?

Target will hire seasonal team associates across stores and supply-chain facilities nationwide. Apart from offering a seamless shopping experience to the customers, the team members will keep these stores stocked and organized, offering same-day fulfillment services, packing, shipping orders and a lot more. The team members, including seasonal hires, have access to scheduling, well-being benefits, discounts and more.



Target recently announced its multiyear agreement with a renowned toy brand FAO Schwarz, allowing it to feature FAO Schwarz’s toys at its stores, Target.com and at the FAO Schwarz locations beginning mid-October. Management also unveiled the 10th annual Bullseye's Top Toys list, presented by FAO Schwarz, covering a wide variety of toy brands available at Target.



Target looks to offer a one-stop shop for all the toy-buying needs this holiday season and beyond, given an assortment of toys at reasonable prices and only-at-Target experiences with FAO Schwarz and Disney stalls at Target shops. All TGT store toy departments will have a dedicated space for FAO Schwarz with playful displays to focus mainly on the must-have FAO toys.



This mega-retailer is consistently making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the fast-evolving retail landscape. Over the past three months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 2.9%, while the industry has grown 1.7%.

