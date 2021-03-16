Target (TGT) to Tap Consumers' Crafting Needs With Mondo Llama

Target Corporation TGT has introduced Mondo Llama to reinforce its footprint in the crafting space. Markedly, this launch is the company’s first owned brand in the crafting space in more than a decade. Mondo Llama brings a set of roughly 400 colorful arts and crafts items, including paint sets, canvases, drawing kits and other crafting supplies, at incredible prices. Impressively, majority of the brand’s items are priced at under $25.



As people are now staying mostly at home, they are indulging in various recreational activities like art and craft. The Mondo Llama brand will cater to such crafting needs, making crafting easy and fun for families. With rainbow-hued packaging and brilliant in-store displays, the brand aims to create something remarkable.



Customers can avail Mondo Llama items across the company’s stores, website and through its same-day services like Order Pickup, Drive Up and Same Day Delivery with Shipt. Majority of the brand’s items will be available by Mar 28, 2021.



Recently, the Minneapolis-based retailer also shared plans to launch its latest food and beverage line ‘Favorite Day’, which is focused on the snacking category. This brand will feature more than 700 high-quality items, covering bakery, snacks, candy, cake-decorating articles, premium ice cream, beverage, mocktails and more. The brand will hit the company’s stores and website on Apr 5, 2021. The ‘Favorite Day’ items can also be availed via Order Pickup, Drive Up and Same Day Delivery with Shipt. Impressively, Target’s Good and Gather brand is also exhibiting strength.

What's More?

Target has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide a seamless shopping experience to consumers. Markedly, the company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.



Encouragingly, it witnessed sturdy market-share gains across all of its five core merchandise categories — Apparel, Beauty, Electronics, Essentials and Food & Beverage — owing to strong demand. The company gained approximately $9 billion worth of market share in fiscal 2020. Notably, consumers have been splurging on food, home office items, video games, decor, domestics and kitchenware as they work, learn, dine and play at home.





As a result, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 22.7% in the past six months versus the industry’s 11.2% rally.

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has a long-term earnings-growth rate of 18% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



L Brands LB, also a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has a long-term earnings-growth rate of 13%.



Tapestry TPR boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

