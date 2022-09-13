Target (TGT) to Feature FAO Schwarz's Toys This October

Target Corporation TGT is among those retailers making stupendous efforts to enrich guests’ experience in all possible ways. TGT has announced its multiyear agreement with a renowned toy brand FAO Schwarz, allowing it to feature FAO Schwarz’s toys at its stores, Target.com and at FAO Schwarz locations, beginning mid-October. Management also unveiled the 10th annual Bullseye's Top Toys list, presented by FAO Schwarz, covering a wide variety of toy brands available at Target.



Target looks to offer a one-stop shop for the entire toy-buying needs this holiday season and beyond, given an assortment of toys at reasonable prices, and only-at-Target experiences with FAO Schwarz and Disney store at Target. All TGT’s store toy departments will have a dedicated space for FAO Schwarz with playful store displays to focus mainly on must-have FAO toys. Certain outlets and Target.com will also feature toy demonstrations in the holiday period with TGT's toy experts.



The FAO Schwarz line-up will have more than 120 items in all toy categories and products ranging from $9.99 to $149.99, including 50 toys under $20. The line-up features the FAO Schwarz Style Runway 4-Sided Fashion Show Playset, FAO Schwarz Ride On Train, legacy Dance on Piano Mat, above 50 new plush toys and more. This will be followed by a capsule collection with multiple FAO toys under $25, including the Hot Wheels Collector Set, Funko Toy Soldier Pop and UNO, to celebrate FAO Schwarz’s 160th anniversary.

What’s More?

Target continues deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, introduce brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide customers a seamless shopping experience. TGT has been undertaking several strategic endeavors, be it new stores, owned brand innovations, national brand partnerships, expansion of same-day services or rollouts of sortation centers to drive engagement, traffic and market share gains.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This Minneapolis-based retailer introduced additional features and functionalities to make deliveries and pickups more convenient for consumers. These include ‘Shopping Partner’, increasing the number of Drive-Up spots as well as enhancing same-day delivery with Shipt and more. Target continues investing in technology to grow its digital capabilities and believes in constantly driving growth over the next several years through the likes of Target Circle, Roundel and Target Plus.



Wrapping up, this mega-retailer is steadily making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the fast-evolving retail landscape. Over the past year, shares of the currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 14.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 14%.

Don’t Miss These Solid Bets

Here we highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, Designer Brands DBI, Buckle BKE and Capri Holdings CPRI.



Designer Brands designs, manufactures and retails footwear and accessories. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Designer Brands’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 6.9% and 23.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. DBI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.



Buckle is a renowned retailer of on-trend apparel, footwear and accessories. BKE currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Buckle’s current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 6.8% and 4.5%, respectively, from the comparable year-ago reported figures. BKE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.



Capri Holdings, a global fashion luxury group of iconic brands, namely Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CPRI has an expected EPS growth rate of 10.1% for three-five years.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capri Holdings’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.3% and 10.1%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago tallies. CPRI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.4%, on average.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.