Target (TGT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Target (TGT) ending at $155.98, denoting a +0.59% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

The retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 1.14% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Target in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.28, signifying an 8.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.97 billion, up 2.24% from the year-ago period.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.53 per share and revenue of $106.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.6% and -0.54%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Target. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher within the past month. At present, Target boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Target is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.74, so one might conclude that Target is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that TGT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.