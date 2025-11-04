Target (TGT) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Target (TGT) ended the recent trading session at $89.98, demonstrating a -1.61% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.04%.

The stock of retailer has risen by 2.8% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Target in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 19, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.78, reflecting a 3.78% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $25.42 billion, indicating a 0.98% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.42 per share and revenue of $105.11 billion, indicating changes of -16.25% and -2.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Target is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.32. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.03 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.66.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

