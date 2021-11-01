Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $257.92, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 13.66% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TGT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 17, 2021. On that day, TGT is projected to report earnings of $2.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.53 billion, up 8.4% from the year-ago period.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.94 per share and revenue of $104.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.37% and +11.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TGT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.8.

Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

