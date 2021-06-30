Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $241.74, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 6.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

TGT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.27, down 3.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.53 billion, up 6.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.83 per share and revenue of $102.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.58% and +9.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TGT has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.59, which means TGT is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.