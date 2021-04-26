Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $203.63, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 6.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.99%.

TGT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 19, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TGT to post earnings of $2.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.47 billion, up 9.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $92.13 billion, which would represent changes of -8.07% and -1.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% higher. TGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, TGT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.95.

Investors should also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 2.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.