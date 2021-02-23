Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed at $186.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had lost 1.61% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TGT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TGT to post earnings of $2.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.51 billion, up 17.59% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. TGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TGT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.76, which means TGT is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

