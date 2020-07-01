Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $118.96, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 0.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TGT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TGT to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.62 billion, up 6.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $82.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.38% and +5.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note TGT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.2, so we one might conclude that TGT is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

