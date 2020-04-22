Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $106.84, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 6.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 20.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 19.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TGT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TGT to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.95 billion, up 7.49% from the year-ago period.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.56 per share and revenue of $81.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.66% and +4.42%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.16% lower within the past month. TGT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TGT has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.31 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.01, which means TGT is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

