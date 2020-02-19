Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $117.40, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 3.32% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.92% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TGT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 3, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 8.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.49 billion, up 2.24% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TGT has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.23 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.04.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

