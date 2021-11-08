Target (TGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $253.33, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 11.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TGT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 17, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TGT to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.53 billion, up 8.4% from the year-ago period.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.94 per share and revenue of $104.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.37% and +11.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TGT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.04.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

