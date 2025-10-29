Target (TGT) Stock Moves -3.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $94.12, marking a -3.08% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 8.26% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Target in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 19, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.78, reflecting a 3.78% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $25.42 billion, indicating a 0.98% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.42 per share and a revenue of $105.11 billion, demonstrating changes of -16.25% and -1.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.89% lower. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Target has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.09 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.95, so one might conclude that Target is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.