Target (TGT) Stock Moves -1.97%: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $106.24, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 4.58% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TGT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, up 1.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.95 billion, up 7.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.56 per share and revenue of $81.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.66% and +4.42%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.16% lower. TGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, TGT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.45.

Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 2.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

