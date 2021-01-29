Target (TGT) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $181.17, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.93% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 2.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TGT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.43, up 43.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.51 billion, up 17.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.11 per share and revenue of $92.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.57% and +18.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.77% higher. TGT is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TGT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.57. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.57.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

