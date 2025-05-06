Target (TGT) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $93.65, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.95%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.87%.

Shares of the retailer have depreciated by 0.38% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Target in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 21, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.76, showcasing a 13.3% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.54 billion, up 0.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.94 per share and a revenue of $107.38 billion, representing changes of +0.9% and +0.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Target. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.67% decrease. Right now, Target possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Target is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.08 for its industry.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

