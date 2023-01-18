Target (TGT) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $160.83, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 13.16% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Target will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, down 55.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.7 billion, down 0.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $108.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -59.14% and +2.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Target is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.87, which means Target is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

