Target (TGT) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed at $221.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 1.6% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $3.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.1 billion, down 0.42% from the prior-year quarter.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.47 per share and revenue of $109.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.71% and +3.53%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.93% higher. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Target currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.07, so we one might conclude that Target is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

