Target (TGT) Stock Moves 0.34%: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $169.58, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 7.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Target is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.37 billion, up 0.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.42 per share and revenue of $111.35 billion, which would represent changes of +39.87% and +2.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% higher. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Target currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.27, which means Target is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Target Corporation (TGT)

