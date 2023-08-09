Target (TGT) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $130.60, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 1.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Target as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, up 282.05% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.56 billion, down 1.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.04 per share and revenue of $109.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.55% and +0.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% lower. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Target has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.3 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.25.

Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

