Target (TGT) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the latest trading day at $171.62, indicating a -0.01% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

The retailer's stock has climbed by 2.42% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Target in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.46%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $24.49 billion, indicating a 3.29% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.39 per share and revenue of $106.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.03% and -0.74%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% increase. Currently, Target is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Target has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.27 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.42 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Target Corporation (TGT)

