Target (TGT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $106.62, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Shares of the retailer have depreciated by 14.4% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Target will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.47, reflecting a 4.55% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.32 billion, down 4.53% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.58 per share and a revenue of $107.22 billion, indicating changes of +25.91% and -1.74%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.19% downward. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Target's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.41, which means Target is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that TGT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

