Target (TGT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.43, changing hands as low as $100.74 per share. Target Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGT's low point in its 52 week range is $70.03 per share, with $130.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.38. The TGT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

