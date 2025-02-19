Target (TGT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Target (TGT) reached $130.75, with a +0.49% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.24% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The retailer's stock has dropped by 5.26% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Target in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.23, marking a 25.17% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $30.7 billion, indicating a 3.82% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Target. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% downward. At present, Target boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Target's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.97. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.02.

We can additionally observe that TGT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 31, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Target Corporation (TGT)

