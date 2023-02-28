Target (TGT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2023, Target (TGT) reported revenue of $31.4 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.89, compared to $3.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.69 billion, representing a surprise of +2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales-YoY change : 0.7% compared to the -1.42% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 0.7% compared to the -1.42% average estimate based on nine analysts. Number of stores - Total : 1948 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1950.75.

: 1948 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1950.75. Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change : -3.6% compared to the 6.18% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -3.6% compared to the 6.18% average estimate based on four analysts. Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change : 1.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.65%.

: 1.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.65%. Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 191.24 Msq ft compared to the 191.1 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 191.24 Msq ft compared to the 191.1 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Retail square footage-Total : 244.58 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 244.63 Msq ft.

: 244.58 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 244.63 Msq ft. Retail square footage-170,000 or more sq. ft : 48.99 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48.92 Msq ft.

: 48.99 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48.92 Msq ft. Number of store - 49,999 or less sq. ft : 147 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 155.33.

: 147 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 155.33. Number of store - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 1527 versus 1522 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1527 versus 1522 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores-170,000 or more sq. ft : 274 compared to the 273.67 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 274 compared to the 273.67 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenue- Sales : $30.98 billion compared to the $30.41 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $30.98 billion compared to the $30.41 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Total Revenue- Other revenue: $412 million compared to the $397.86 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Target here>>>



Shares of Target have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.