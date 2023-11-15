Target (TGT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Target (TGT) reported $25.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of $2.10 for the same period compares to $1.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was +41.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -4.9% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of -4.9%.

: -4.9% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of -4.9%. Number of stores - Total : 1,956 versus 1,960 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1,956 versus 1,960 estimated by six analysts on average. Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change : -6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -5.6%.

: -6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -5.6%. Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change : -4.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -4.4%.

: -4.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -4.4%. Retail Square Feet - Total : 245.91 Msq ft versus 246 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average.

: 245.91 Msq ft versus 246 Msq ft estimated by four analysts on average. Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 192.88 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 192.32 Msq ft.

: 192.88 Msq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 192.32 Msq ft. Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 48.82 Msq ft compared to the 49.1 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 48.82 Msq ft compared to the 49.1 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft : 141 versus 152 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 141 versus 152 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 1,542 versus 1,534 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,542 versus 1,534 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 273 compared to the 275 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 273 compared to the 275 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenue- Sales : $25 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $24.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

: $25 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $24.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%. Total Revenue- Other revenue: $394 million versus $404.44 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

Shares of Target have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Target Corporation (TGT)

