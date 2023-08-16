Target (TGT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2023, Target (TGT) reported revenue of $24.77 billion, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.80, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.26 billion, representing a surprise of -1.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -5.4% compared to the -2.04% average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: -5.4% compared to the -2.04% average estimate based on 12 analysts. Number of stores - Total : 1955 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1959.5.

: 1955 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1959.5. Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change : -10.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.99%.

: -10.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.99%. Retail Square Feet - Total : 245.35 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 245.75 Msq ft.

: 245.35 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 245.75 Msq ft. Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 191.95 Msq ft compared to the 192.09 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 191.95 Msq ft compared to the 192.09 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change : -4.3% compared to the -1.01% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -4.3% compared to the -1.01% average estimate based on three analysts. Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 49 Msq ft versus 49.09 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 49 Msq ft versus 49.09 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft : 147 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 153.33.

: 147 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 153.33. Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 1534 compared to the 1531.33 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1534 compared to the 1531.33 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 274 compared to the 274.67 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 274 compared to the 274.67 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenue- Sales : $24.38 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $25.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

: $24.38 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $25.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Total Revenue- Other revenue: $389 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $402.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Shares of Target have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

