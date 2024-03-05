Target (TGT) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Comps Decline 4.4% Y/Y

Target Corporation TGT came up with fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines not only beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Comparable sales and traffic trends have shown a sequential improvement for the second straight quarter.



Despite challenges, Target is poised to capture market share over time, driven by its compelling value proposition and a spectrum of initiatives. These encompass the expansion of new stores, innovations in brands, the enhancement of same-day services and the rollout of a new Target Circle membership program to drive traffic.

Sales & Earnings Picture

Target reported adjusted earnings of $2.98 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41. Markedly, the bottom line meaningfully increased from the earnings of $1.89 reported in the year-ago period.



The big-box retailer generated total revenues of $31,919 million, which increased 1.7% year over year. The metric came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $31,837 million. We note that sales rose 1.6% to $31,467 million, while other revenues jumped 9.8% to $452 million.



Meanwhile, comparable sales decreased 4.4% in the fourth quarter, following a drop of 4.9% in the preceding quarter. The metric reflected a comparable store sales decline of 5.4% and a comparable digital sales decline of 0.7%. We had expected a comparable sales drop of 5% and a comparable store sales decline of 3.9% for the quarter under discussion.

Target Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Target Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Margins

The gross margin expanded 290 basis points to 25.6%, reflecting lower markdowns and other inventory-related costs, lower freight costs, lower supply chain and digital fulfillment costs and a favorable category mix. We had expected year-over-year improvements of 170 basis points in the gross margin for the quarter under review.



Concurrently, the operating margin rose to 5.8% from 3.7% in the corresponding period last year, surpassing our forecasted 90-basis point increase in the metric.

Other Financial Details

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3,805 million, long-term debt and other borrowings of $14,922 million and shareholders’ investment of $13,432 million. During the quarter, Target paid out dividends of $508 million.



Target did not buy back any shares during the quarter under review. At the end of the quarter, the company had about $9.7 billion remaining under the repurchase program approved in August 2021.

Outlook

Target anticipates a comparable sales decline of 3% to 5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Both GAAP and adjusted earnings for the first quarter are expected to fall within the range of $1.70-$2.10 per share compared with 2.05 reported in the year-ago period.



For fiscal 2024, management foresees a slight uptick in comparable sales, ranging from flat to 2%. GAAP EPS and adjusted earnings for the fiscal year are projected in the band of $8.60-$9.60 per share compared with $8.94 reported in fiscal 2023.



We note that shares of Target have increased 5.7% year to date compared with the industry’s rise of 10.4%.

Other Stocks Hogging in the Limelight

Here, we have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO and Vital Farms VITL.



Costco Wholesale Corporation, which operates membership warehouses, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 4.7% and 6.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Grocery Outlet, a high-growth, extreme-value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. GO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of around 9.3% and 9.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. VITL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 145%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales suggests growth of 29% from the year-ago reported figure.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.