Target (TGT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, Target (TGT) reported revenue of $30.92 billion, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.41, compared to $2.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.77 billion, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Target performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 1.5% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.

: 1.5% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 1.2%. Number of stores - Total : 1,978 versus 1,981 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1,978 versus 1,981 estimated by six analysts on average. Retail Square Feet - Total : 248.28 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 249.08 Msq ft.

: 248.28 Msq ft versus the four-analyst average estimate of 249.08 Msq ft. Stores Originated Comparable Sales Change : -0.5% compared to the -0.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -0.5% compared to the -0.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 195.05 Msq ft compared to the 195.82 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 195.05 Msq ft compared to the 195.82 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change : 8.7% versus 7.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.7% versus 7.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 48.82 Msq ft compared to the 48.92 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 48.82 Msq ft compared to the 48.92 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft : 146 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 147.

: 146 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 147. Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft : 1,559 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,561.

: 1,559 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,561. Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft : 273 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 274.

: 273 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 274. Total Revenue- Sales : $30.43 billion compared to the $30.34 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.

: $30.43 billion compared to the $30.34 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year. Total Revenue- Other revenue: $487 million versus $475.17 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.

Shares of Target have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.