Target (TGT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comps Increase Y/Y

Target Corporation TGT came up with fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Despite a tough operating environment, comparable sales increased, primarily gaining from growth in store channels.



The bottom line also came ahead of the consensus mark but fell sharply from the year-ago period. We note that higher markdown rates and increased merchandise costs continued to weigh on margins.

Sales & Earnings Picture

Target reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. However, the bottom line declined significantly from the earnings of $3.19 reported in the year-ago period.



The big-box retailer generated total revenues of $31,395 million, which increased 1.3% year over year and came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30,692 million. We note that sales jumped 1.2% to $30,983 million, while other revenues rose 8.4% to $412 million.



Meanwhile, comparable sales for the quarter under discussion increased 0.7%. The comparable sales growth reflected a 0.7% jump in the number of transactions. Comparable store sales grew 1.9%, while comparable digital sales decreased 3.6%. Strength in Food & Beverage, Beauty and Household Essentials offset the ongoing softness in discretionary categories.

Target Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Target Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Margins

The gross margin decreased 300 basis points to 22.7%, reflecting pressure from higher clearance and promotional markdown rates, increased net merchandise costs and higher inventory shrink, partly mitigated by a favorable category mix. Meanwhile, the operating margin shriveled to 3.7% from 6.8% in the year-ago period.

Other Financial Details

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,229 million, long-term debt and other borrowings of $16,009 million and shareholders’ investment of $11,232 million. During the quarter, Target paid out dividends of $497 million.



Target did not buy back any shares during the quarter under review. At the end of the quarter, the company had about $9.7 billion remaining under the repurchase program approved in August 2021.

Outlook

Target envisions first-quarter fiscal 2023 comparable sales in a wide range, from a low-single-digit decline to low-single-digit growth. It foresees an operating margin rate of 4-5%. For the quarter, the company expects both GAAP and adjusted earnings in the band of $1.50-$1.90 per share.



For fiscal 2023, management expects comparable sales in a wide range, from a low-single-digit decline to a low-single-digit increase. Target expects the operating income to grow more than $1 billion. It expects both GAAP and adjusted earnings between $7.75 and $8.75 per share.



Target expects its operating margin rate to reach and begin to move beyond its pre-pandemic rate of 6% over the next three years. Management believes to attain an operating margin rate of 6% as early as fiscal 2024, depending on the economy and consumer demand.



We note that shares of Target have increased 5.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rise of 2.1%.

