Target (TGT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY23 View Lowered

Target Corporation TGT came up with second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line beat the same. Although total revenues declined year over year, earnings showed a significant improvement from the year-ago period. The quarter also witnessed a decrease in comparable sales. Target witnessed continued demand in frequency categories but a pullback in discretionary categories.



Given recent sales trends, management has adopted a cautious stance regarding its sales outlook and lowered the fiscal 2023 earnings view.

Sales & Earnings Picture

Target reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41. Markedly, the bottom line meaningfully increased from the earnings of 39 cents reported in the year-ago period.



The big-box retailer generated total revenues of $24,773 million, which decreased 4.9% year over year. The metric also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25,256 million. We note that sales fell 4.9% to $24,384 million, while other revenues rose 1.3% to $389 million.

Meanwhile, comparable sales decreased 5.4% in the quarter. The metric reflected a comparable store sales decline of 4.3% and a comparable digital sales decline of 10.5%. We had expected a comparable sales drop of 2.1% and a comparable store sales decline of 1.4% for the quarter under discussion.

Margins

The gross margin expanded 550 basis points to 27%, reflecting lower markdowns and other inventory-related costs, the benefits of lower freight costs, retail price increases, and lower supply chain and digital fulfillment costs. These were partly offset by higher inventory shrink. Meanwhile, the operating margin increased to 4.8% from 1.2% in the year-ago period.



We had expected year-over-year improvements of 410 basis points and 280 basis points in the gross margin and operating margin rates, respectively, for the quarter under review.

Other Financial Details

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,617 million, long-term debt and other borrowings of $14,926 million and shareholders’ investment of $11,990 million. During the quarter, Target paid out dividends of $499 million.



Target did not buy back any shares during the quarter under review. At the end of the quarter, the company had about $9.7 billion remaining under the repurchase program approved in August 2021.

Outlook

Target envisions third-quarter fiscal 2023 comparable sales to decline in the mid-single digits. For the quarter, the company expects both GAAP and adjusted earnings in the band of $1.20-$1.60 per share compared with $1.54 reported in the year-ago period.



For fiscal 2023, management foresees comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single-digit decline for the remainder of the year. It now envisions both GAAP and adjusted earnings between $7.00 and $8.00 per share, down from the prior projected range of $7.75-$8.75 per share.



We note that shares of Target have fallen 16.1% year to date against the industry’s rise of 4.2%.

