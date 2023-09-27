Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $109.74, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 13.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Target will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.32 billion, down 4.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $107.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.25% and -0.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Target is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.95, which means Target is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

