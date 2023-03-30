Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $160.27, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had lost 2.64% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Target as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Target is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.36 billion, up 0.77% from the year-ago period.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.39 per share and revenue of $111.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.37% and +1.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.88% lower. Target currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Target is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.58.

Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TGT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

