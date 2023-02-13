Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed at $173.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 3.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.69 billion, down 1% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.51% lower. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Target currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.69.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

