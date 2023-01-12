Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed at $159.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 4.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Target is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 55.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.7 billion, down 0.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $108.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of -59.14% and +2.29%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Target currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Target is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.8, which means Target is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 2.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Target Corporation (TGT)

