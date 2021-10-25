Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed at $260.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TGT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 17, 2021. On that day, TGT is projected to report earnings of $2.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.56 billion, up 8.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.94 per share and revenue of $104.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.37% and +11.64%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, TGT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.52, so we one might conclude that TGT is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

