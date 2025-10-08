Target (TGT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Target (TGT) ended the recent trading session at $90.38, demonstrating a +1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had lost 1.8% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.75% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

The upcoming earnings release of Target will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Target is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.78%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $25.4 billion, indicating a 1.04% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $105.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.8% and -1.41%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.33% decrease. Currently, Target is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Target currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.72, which means Target is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that TGT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

