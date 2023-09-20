Target (TGT) Gears Up to Offer Great Deals & Values This Holiday

Retailers have begun prepping for the holiday season with as much zeal as shoppers are looking forward to eye-popping deals. The season, which accounts for a sizable chunk of yearly revenues, is a make-or-break for retailers. To make the most of the festive season and win over early-bird shoppers, Target Corporation TGT is back with great deals. Additionally, the retailer plans to appoint nearly 100,000 seasonal workers to better serve its guests and provide a seamless shopping experience.

Here's What Target Offers

Target will kick off holiday deals earlier this year to woo shoppers, offering thousands of new items priced under $25 across categories, including apparel, home, food and essentials. The "Deal of the Day" shopping event will provide Target Circle members with exclusive access to the best deals on must-have items and everyday essentials, both in the store and online. From Oct 1 through Dec 24, customers can enjoy incredible offers, including discounts on renowned national brands such as Apple, Nespresso, Dyson, and Nintendo. Shoppers can also avail of an additional 5% discount with the RedCard.



Moreover, Target’s upcoming fall savings event, scheduled from Oct 1 to Oct 7, promises incredible discounts on a wide range of items, spanning from the latest trending gifts to seasonal must-haves and everyday essentials. Target Circle members can score even bigger savings, with discounts of up to 40%.



Bargain hunters will continue to find everyday low prices throughout the festive season. Buyers can take advantage of Target's convenient shopping options, including Drive Up, Order Pickup, and Same-Day Delivery services. The retail giant’s customers can also now seamlessly incorporate their favorite Starbucks items into their Drive-Up orders. As always, customers will get free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more or when using a Target RedCard.



Target’s multi-category assortment of owned and exclusive brands and popular national brands makes it a one-stop shopping destination. With convenient shopping options and shop-in-shops with popular brands like Disney, Levi's, Ulta Beauty and Apple, Target is providing customers with more reasons to shop. While the retail behemoth is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the holiday season, customers should be ready to catch hold of incredible offers.

Wrapping Up

Target is fully prepared to offer customers an exceptional experience this holiday season with exclusive deals, new product offerings, convenient shopping options and swift delivery services. Its strategic move to bolster its workforce for the upcoming festive season not only ensures smooth operations but also underscores the pivotal role this period plays in the retail sector.



According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive, are anticipated to increase 3.7% from a year earlier during the traditional holiday period that runs from Nov 1 to Dec 24. While in-store retail sales are projected to increase 2.9%, e-commerce is expected to rise 6.7%. With its proactive approach and customer-centric offerings, Target is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this holiday shopping season.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have declined 9.8% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 2%.

