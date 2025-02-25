Target (TGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed at $127.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.47% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.35%.

The retailer's stock has dropped by 11.74% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Target in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.24, showcasing a 24.83% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $30.73 billion, indicating a 3.71% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Target. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Target is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.77.

We can additionally observe that TGT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

