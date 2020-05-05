Target (TGT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $111.76, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 14.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 16.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 14.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TGT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 20, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 41.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.77 billion, up 6.48% from the year-ago period.

TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $81.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.4% and +4.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.05% lower. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TGT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.07, so we one might conclude that TGT is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

