Target (TGT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed at $217.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 14.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.06, down 17.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.1 billion, down 0.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.47 per share and revenue of $109.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.71% and +3.53%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.93% higher. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Target is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.29.

Meanwhile, TGT's PEG ratio is currently 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.