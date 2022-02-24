Target (TGT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Target (TGT) closed at $191.55, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had lost 10.3% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Target will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $2.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.53 billion, up 11.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Target's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.71, so we one might conclude that Target is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

