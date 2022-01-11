Target (TGT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed at $227.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had lost 2.88% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.75% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Target will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Target is projected to report earnings of $2.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.61 billion, up 11.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.19 per share and revenue of $106.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.02% and +13.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Target is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.24. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.81.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

