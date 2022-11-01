Target (TGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed at $164.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 8.21% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Target as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 76.24%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.36 billion, up 2.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.09 per share and revenue of $109.79 billion, which would represent changes of -40.34% and +3.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Target should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Target is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Target currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.15.

We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TGT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on

