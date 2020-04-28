Target (TGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) closed the most recent trading day at $112, moving +1.93% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had gained 14.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 17.23% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 13.35% in that time.

TGT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, down 34.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.77 billion, up 6.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $81.38 billion, which would represent changes of -12.68% and +4.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.25% lower within the past month. TGT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TGT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.71.

Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

